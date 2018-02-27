BPCC’s ‘Hurricane Harvey Flood Drive’ wins service project award

Bossier Parish Community College Student Government Association and the Office of Student Life’s “Hurricane Harvey Flood Drive” was chosen as the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities 2018 NATIONAL Service Project of the Year at the organization’s conference last weekend in Orlando, Florida.

The SGA and Office of Student Life collected relief donations from students, faculty and staff for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Items collected included cleaning supplies, toiletries, baby supplies, pet supplies, bottled water, canned meats, and dried beans to name a few. The relief drive was made possible by BPCC’s partnership and collaboration with friends from Northwestern State University, University of North Texas Dallas, Texas A&M Texarkana, Navarro, and Kim and C.J. Johnson.

The Office of Student Life also won first place in novelty item category and third place in printed material category during the conference’s award ceremony.

APCA promotes campus engagement through quality educational experiences, affordable entertainment and community service initiatives. Throughout the year, APCA hosts leadership development workshops and campus events planning conferences and offer top of the line educational sessions, exhibit halls, and live showcases, providing opportunities for colleges and organizations to network and meet new vendors and artists for campus event planning needs. Last year, more than 600 schools and 2,000-plus students and higher education professionals attended APCA conferences and institutes.

For more information on BPCC’s SGA or Office of Student Life, visit www.bpcc.edu and click on Campus Life. More information on APCA can be found at www.apca.com.