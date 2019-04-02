BPSB narrows six superintendent candidates down to two

After the second round of initial interviews concluded Tuesday night, the Bossier Parish School Board has narrowed the six candidates vying to be the next superintendent of the Bossier Parish School System down to two.

On Monday night, the three local candidates were interviewed (Dr. Vicki Younger, Principal of Central Park Elementary School in Bossier City and former principal of Forest Hills Elementary in Rapides Parish; Mitch Downey, Interim Superintendent for Bossier Parish Schools and Victor Mainiero, Executive Director of School Performance for Caddo Parish Schools).

On Tuesday night, the three out-of-town candidates were interviewed (Brian T. Binggeli, Superintendent of the Plano Independent School District from 2015 to 2018; Elizabeth Swinford, Chief Executive Officer/Consultant for PD Remix of Forrest Hills, NY and past superintendent of several schools systems throughout the South and Clarence M. Robinson, superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District in Arkansas.

After Tuesday night’s interviews, the Bossier Parish School Board voted to move forward with Mitch Downey and Victor Mainiero as the two finalists who will move on to the final round of interviews set to take place on Monday evening April 8, 2019.

Immediately following Monday night’s interviews, the Bossier Parish School Board will announce who it has selected to be the next superintendent.

BPT will be on hand for next Monday night’s interviews and will bring you details of the interviews and superintendent announcement to follow at that time.