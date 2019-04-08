BPSTIL students make great showing at SkillsUSA

Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) has yet another reason — make that 28 reasons — to be proud after students had a phenomenal showing at the state SkillsUSA competition held the first week of April in south Louisiana.



State SkillsUSA gives students from across the state the chance to compete against their peers by demonstrating their knowledge and skills in various areas. The goal of this national partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives is to ensure the United States has a skilled workforce.



BPSTIL students brought home 28 medals altogether; 15 Gold, six Silver and seven Bronze. The Gold medalists are: William Jackson, Benton High, Automotive Service Technology; Oscar Gonzalez, Haughton High, Carpentry; Saul Cordova, Parkway, Carpentry (Framing); Bryan Prieto-Esparza, Airline, Carpentry (Masonry); Hunter Bourque, Haughton, Collision Repair Technology; Alexandria Hughes, Airline, Health Knowledge Bowl; Sarah McLelland, Parkway, Health Knowledge Bowl; Katelyn Dolan, Airline, won two medals in Health Knowledge Bowl; Elizabeth Stone, Airline, Medical Assist; Madison Raab, Airline, won two medals in Medical Terminology; Breanna Judge, Airline, Photography; Avery Davis, Benton High, Power Equipment Technology; Summer Driggers, Parkway, TV Production/A-Team; Caleb Lemon, Parkway, TV Production/A-Team and William (Connor) Levins, Airline, Welding.



Those students winning silver are: Levi Williford, Haughton, Automotive Refinishing Technology; Paige Landry, Haughton, Carpentry (Cabinetmaking); Jose Aldama, Haughton, Carpentry (Masonry); Lakota Golden, Haughton, Collision Repair Technology; Madison Raab, Airline, won two medals in First Aid/CPR; and Erin Ebarb, Haughton, Medical Assist.



Winning bronze are: Brandon Morales, Bossier High, Job Interview; Anna Marie Carrington, Benton, Medical Assist; Katelyn Dolan, Airline, won two medals in Medical Terminology; Creighton Massey, Haughton High, Power Equipment Technology; Krista Patton, Haughton, Promotional Bulletin Board/C; Skyler Perrin-Lewis, Benton High, Promotional Bulletin Board/C; and JonGrayson Phipps, Airline, Promotional Bulletin Board/C.



The gold medal winners will now represent BPSTIL and Bossier Schools at the national competition this summer in Louisville, KY.

