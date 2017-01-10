BREAKING: Missing fisherman’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau

BOSSIER PARISH, La. – The body of a missing fisherman was found in Lake Bistineau at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

His girlfriend was found stranded clinging to a tree by a duck hunter who heard her cries for help at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Deputy Rod White with the Bossier Parish Sherriff’s Office said the woman told deputies the boat tipped over about an hour after the couple went fishing around 11 p.m. Monday.

Family members told deputies the couple had consumed alcohol before venturing out onto the lake, White said. The female was treated for hypothermia at an area hospital. At this time foul play is not suspected and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is handling the incident as a boating accident.

Agencies involved in searching for the man included Bossier Parish Sherriff’s Office, South Bossier Fire District 2, Bienville Fire Departments 4 and 5 and LDFW.

This is a breaking news story, updates will be made as details become available.