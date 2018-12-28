Brookshire Grocery Co. honors Benton, Haughton employees with awards

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) recognized a Haughton store manager as an honoree in the company’s Manager of the Year awards and a Benton store assistant manager and Haughton cashier with service awards.

Billy Grubbs, Certified Produce Manager at the Brookshire’s store located at 1125 Hwy. 80 E. in Haughton, as an honoree in the company’s Manager of the Year awards program. Grubbs was one of two produce managers selected for the company’s entire Brookshire’s banner.

Kathy Purcell, an assistant store manager at the Brookshire’s store located at 6280 Hwy. 3 in Benton, and Anna O’Glee, a certified cashier at the Brookshire’s store located at 1125 Hwy. 80 E. in Haughton, were honoree in the company’s Jump Over the Counter Service awards program. They was one of 12 honorees selected from the company’s 13,600 employee-partners

Grubbs, Purcell and O’Glee were three of 41 employees honored during a recognition banquet in Tyler.

With 15 years of experience with BGC, Grubbs started as an assistant produce manager at a company store in Monroe, La. He was promoted to produce manager in 1996 and has served in this role at four company stores in Louisiana.



BGC’s Manager of the Year awards program recognizes department managers for outstanding leadership, customer service and community involvement. Honorees were nominated by their district leadership and selected by a committee of company leaders.

BGC’s Jump Over the Counter Service program honors company founder Wood T. Brookshire, who would literally jump over the store counter to help customers. Honorees were nominated by their store directors and selected by a committee of company leaders for providing extraordinary service to customers.

Purcell has worked in the Bossier City-area for more than 20 years, and many customers drive to the Benton location because of her kindness and remarkable service. She is always quick to assist customers, including delivering groceries on her lunch break and helping customers find the products they need.

Purcell is often seen going to the store’s fuel center to pump gas for customers who are unable to do so. For more than a year, she has delivered lunch and groceries to a customer who cannot leave his car due to a disability.

O’Glee knows customers by name and makes them feel like they are truly guests at the store. She does not limit her service to working the register but rather jumps in to help with anything the store needs to run smoothly.

O’Glee makes it a priority to watch for handicapped customers to arrive so they can be greeted at their cars with a motorized shopping cart. When she learned that an elderly customer walked to the store, she drove her home to make sure she was safe.

“Our company recently celebrated 90 years, and we are proud to recognize partners who truly exhibit the remarkable level of service my grandfather founded our company on,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values, which includes extraordinary customer service.”