Brookshire’s announces home delivery through Instacart in Benton and Haughton stores

Brookshire Grocery Co. has introduced same-day home delivery through Instacart at the Benton and Haughton area Brookshire’s stores.

6280 Louisiana 3, Benton

1125 Hwy. 80 E., Haughton

Customers can use the Instacart service to order and pay for an assortment of meat, produce, grocery, bakery, deli, household, health/beauty, baby, and pet items* from Brookshire’s. An Instacart personal shopper will visit the store to fill the order and then deliver the groceries to the customer’s home during their scheduled delivery timeframe.

To place an order, customers can visit brookshires.com/home-delivery#/ or download the “Instacart” mobile app, available in the App Store or Google Play. Instacart requires a $10 minimum on all orders, along with a delivery fee as low as $3.99 for purchases of $35 or more or $9.99 for orders under $35. A monthly or annual “Express Membership” can be purchased from Instacart and includes free delivery for all orders over $35. Customers can check to see if their address is within the delivery area at instacart.com/locations.

“We are excited to now offer home delivery through Instacart in these locations,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company’s mission is to deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values, which includes extraordinary customer service. We are thrilled to expand our service by providing this convenient shopping option.”

For more information, please visit brookshires.com/home-delivery#/. For assistance or to report an issue with ordering through Instacart, please contact help@instacart.com or call 1-888-246-7822.