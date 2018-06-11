The Bossier Sheriff Corrections Division has accepted 54 Level 1 Federal Detainees.

Due to President Donald Trump’s focus on securing our nation’s borders, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the possibility of housing LEVEL 1 FEDERAL DETAINEES. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Correction Division is approved by the federal government to house federal inmates and have been for over 20 years.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington agreed to this request resulting in the admission of 54 Level 1 Federal Detainees to the medium security facility. These detainees are of the lowest security level since they have not been convicted of any crimes, they have just entered the United States unlawfully.

These detainees will be held in our facility until the federal court system determines their outcome. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington states that none of these detainees will be released in Bossier Parish.

In order to comply with this federal request our Corrections Division had to make some changes to our offender population. This resulted in 180 department of corrections offenders were relocated to other parish facilities for housing.