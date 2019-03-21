BSO deputies train high school students on SWAT techniques

For the first time in its history, the staff of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy trained high school students. Eleven students from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas spent their Spring Break in Bossier Parish.

According to an instructor with the school, last year over 300 students applied to the school’s Law Enforcement Academy, only eight were selected. The six girls and five boys are part of the school’s Career and Technical Student Organization or CTSO, where they learn skills beyond the four walls of the classroom.

Which brought them to Bossier Parish, where the team got some S.W.A.T. training from the academy staff, that aims to help them with their state competition. BPSTA training staff and the North Shore instructors hope this type of training for these high school students will help them make the decision to become future law enforcement officers.

You can see a video of the training below: