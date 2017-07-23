A fish fry will be held Friday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City to benefit two members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office family battling cancer.

Deputy Robert Parker is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for cancer. Angela Grooms, wife of Deputy Shawn Grooms, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and had been in remission for some time, but now she has a recurrence of cancer in several places in her body.

Fish plates (fish, fries, hushpuppies and dessert) will be sold for a $10 donation, and individuals, and area business and organizations are encouraged to make their pre-sale fish fry orders by calling Lisa Davis at 935-3411 or Christie Greer at 965-3430.

You can also make a walk-in order at the Viking Drive Substation, located at 2510 Viking Drive, the day of the fish fry.

All proceeds from the fish fry will help defray family expenses during this time.

“Our community has been so supportive of our deputies and staff members who have been dealing with some life-changing medical matters, and that warms my heart,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Once again, I’m asking for folks to help us rally behind Dep. Parker and Mrs. Grooms to show our support in their fight against cancer. We appreciate your prayers and encouragement and hope to see you at the fish fry.”