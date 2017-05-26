The Bossier Sheriff’s Office joined with LifeShare Blood Centers to host a “Cuffs & Hoses” promotion blood drive at the Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City.

Twenty-five donors arrived at the mobile donor coach in the substation parking lot during the four-hour period, and 23 were able to donate blood.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters and folks in the community helped provide the “Gift of Life,” and each donor received a special promotional t-shirt.

“These blood drives are so important to help others in need, and I encourage anyone who has an opportunity to donate blood to do so,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “You could be saving someone’s life.”

For more information about donating blood, visit www.lifeshare.org.