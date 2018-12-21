BSO making ‘Christmas Wishes’ come true

Deputies, Posse deliver Christmas toys

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Deputies from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office delivered hundreds of presents to children last week who might not otherwise have anything to open on Christmas morning.

The Dec. 20 effort came as part of the annual Operation Christmas Wish program. Operation Christmas Wish provides donated Christmas presents to children of families in need.

“So many generous people in our community have donated toys and money to help the Sheriff’s Office be a blessing to children in need in our parish,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Our deputies and school resource officers get to know which families have needs, and we look forward to this time of year to help children experience a part of the wonder of Christmas as we get to put a smile on their faces.”

One of the recipients of “Operation Christmas Wish” was Bossier resident Brenetha Robinson and her two young grand children.

“This feels wonderful. You really don’t know how blessed you are until you have people helping you, and it feels good. The kids are going to have a wonderful Christmas. I would like to thank everyone who donated to this program, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office. They are helping my kids and giving them a wonderful Christmas,” Robinson said.

This is the second year that Operation Christmas Wish has taken place. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office teamed with Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program. Other contributors were Bossier Parish Community College and Vickie’s School of Dance.

Sheriff Whittington also noted that Bossier citizens have donated toys or money towards this program throughout the year.

“Thank you to the citizens of Bossier Parish who donated throughout the year. This is really a community effort and it takes everybody to pull this off,” Whittington said.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office delivered Christmas toys and blessings to around 117 families, reaching over 300 children in need during the this holiday season.