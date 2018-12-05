BSO seeking horse they believe was stolen

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a horse that was reported missing, possibly stolen, from the 4100 block of Highway 157 in Haughton on Dec. 4.

The horse is a dark brown, 4-year-old female with freeze brand of 5MA91 on the right side of her neck.

Bossier detectives also say that the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has a CrimeStoppers number for farm-related crimes that can apply additional money; their number of 1-800-558-9741.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of this horse to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.