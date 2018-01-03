The Bossier Sheriff’s Office recently ran a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 30 and ran until Dec.31, in the 4500 on Benton Road near the corner of Wemple Road.

There was a total of 596 vehicles that were stopped and screened for impaired drivers. Out of that number, 24 drivers were given the field sobriety test, six were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and eight citations were issued for different traffic violations.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by troopers with the Louisiana State Police and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at (318) 965-2203.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.