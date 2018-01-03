The Bossier Sheriff’s Office recently ran a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 30 and ran until Dec.31, in the 4500 on Benton Road near the corner of Wemple Road.
There was a total of 596 vehicles that were stopped and screened for impaired drivers. Out of that number, 24 drivers were given the field sobriety test, six were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and eight citations were issued for different traffic violations.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by troopers with the Louisiana State Police and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.
Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at (318) 965-2203.
The sobriety checkpoint was conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.
596 stopped…6 arrested….seems like a poor return on the investment…
6 drunk people that didn’t kill some innocent or themselves. I’ll take that as a positive.
You might not be singing that tune if one of those 6 drunks would’ve crashed into and killed a family member!
I don’t care if the stopped 1000 cars and made 1 dwi arrest that’s 1 less possible accident to me or my family or friends.
Well said Mike.
The other 590 drove like typical, every day Louisiana drivers.
DWI patrols could apprehend more…and 31% of fatalities are caused by impaired drivers…more likely to be killed by a sober driver…math…
And if people were allowed to drive drunk how many fatalities, that normally would be avoided through fear of incarceration, would increase on roadways. Besides law enforcement on patrol doesn’t double due to checkpoints. They’d be working regardless.