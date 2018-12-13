BSO to compete against Caddo Sheriff’s Office in Ring the Bell Competition Friday

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will ring the bell Friday, Dec. 14, in the third Annual “Red Kettle Challenge” against Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It’s friendly, one-day competition between the two agencies to help support The Salvation Army.

Bossier deputies and staff will be ringing the bell at Kroger on Airline Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, while Caddo deputies will be ringing the bell somewhere in Caddo Parish…somewhere…okay, at the Kroger on Ellerbe Road during that same time.

The friendly competition is help raise money for The Salvation Army, a ministry motivated by the love of God to meet human needs – feeding the hungry, clothing the needy, housing the homeless, and supporting people throughout the community.

“The Salvation Army does so many terrific things to help other people, and this is our simple way to help raise money and awareness of the awesome contributions they make to our community and nation,” said Sheriff Whittington. “They truly live up to their motto of ‘Doing The Most Good’.”

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has “Beat Caddo” the first two years of competition, but the real winner is The Salvation Army, as both agencies have raised more than $9,700 in those two years.

Bossier deputies and staff will be singing, dancing, and playing music as they ring the bell Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Airline Kroger. The big man himself, Santa Claus (aka Sgt. Buck Wilkins), really big man, standing at 6’ 8”, will be ringing the bell from noon – 2 p.m.

Come on out and support the Bossier Sheriff’s Office as we help raise money for The Salvation Army and once again, “Beat Caddo!”