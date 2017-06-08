Bossier Sheriff’s deputies and Posse members joined Louisiana State Police troopers and members of the Patriot Guard and other motorcycle clubs and military veterans to escort the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall from the Louisiana-Texas state line down I-20 to Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City Wednesday afternoon.

“It was a privilege and honor to welcome these folks back home here,” said Al Oar, Bossier Sheriff’s Posse and Air Force Vietnam veteran.

Dan Felicetty, Patriot Guard and Air Force Vietnam veteran, said “It’s an honor to be able to escort the Wall here for people to view the Wall and remember Vietnam and not put it in the background.”

The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be on display at Margaritaville Resort Casino from June 8 – 13. Various individuals and groups will be guarding the wall while it is being displayed here; Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and Posse are volunteering to guard the wall during a 24-hour period on Monday, June 12.

“This is a small way the Sheriff’s Office can give back to the community by honoring the men and women who paid the ultimate price so we may enjoy the freedoms we all have in our country today,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “May we never forget.”