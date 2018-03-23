Renzi Education and Art Center’s sixth annual Jazz and Blues Brunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at The Shop, 2002 Southern Ave. in Shreveport.

In addition to food and drink provided by Marilynn’s Place and Rhino Coffee, the event will feature performances by local jazz and blues greats, including Flett. The lineup will also feature a showcase of incredible high school students from the community, in collaboration with the jazz trio A Fine Romance. Student musicians include: Arriane Graves, Victoria Eggleston, Marshall Merritt, Victoria Wells, Braydon Hobley, Scott Martin, and Elini Fotakos.

Pre-sale admission is only $35. Tickets are $40 at the door. All proceeds will benefit free multidisciplinary arts and academic programming for at-risk youth at the Renzi Education and Art Center.

In addition to great food and live music, we will be holding a raffle for a 55-inch Phillips Smart TV, provided by Lagniappe Foods Shreveport. Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the event or in advance at The Renzi Center or online. You can also purchase over the phone by calling 222-1414.

Also this year, there will be a silent art auction in the first floor area of the shop, and all proceeds for the auction will go back into programming for the Renzi Center! Artists are encouraged to provide pieces that fit a “Laissez les bons temps rouler!” jazz and blues theme, but all entries are encouraged.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the sixth annual Jazz and Blues Brunch Fundraiser online, visit www.renzicenter.org. To order admission tickets offline or to purchase raffle tickets, please call the Renzi Education and Art Center at (318) 222-1414.