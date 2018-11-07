Burns, Machen, Rowland chosen as Bossier Principals of the Year

Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith is pleased to announce the three school administrators that will represent the district as the 2019-20 Principals of the Year.

Lisa Burns was chosen as Elementary Principal of the Year. Burns is principal at W.T. Lewis. Dr. Kyle Machen, principal at Benton Middle School, will represent Bossier Parish as Middle School Principal of the Year and Jason Rowland, Airline High School principal, was selected as the High School Principal of the Year.

Each of these educators met a stringent list of criteria, including demonstration of leadership, positively impacting student achievement, innovation in and outside of the school building walls, engaging with stakeholders and adding value to their profession. The Bossier Parish School Board District Principal of the Year Committee based its selections on the criteria established by the state Department of Education.

Burns, Machen and Rowland will now advance to the state level and compete among candidates from school districts throughout Louisiana for the overall title of 2019-20 Principal of the Year.