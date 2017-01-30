Carl’s Jr. opens today in Bossier City

Burger chain Carl’s Jr.® continues its expansion in Louisiana with the opening of a new location at 2826 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

Known for its premium and innovative menu selections, including 100 percent Black Angus beef Thickburgers® on Premium Buns, Made from Scratch Biscuits™, and Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shakes & Malts™, the Bossier City Carl’s Jr. officially opened its doors Monday, Jan. 30. Operated by LD Star, the new location will feature fresh, modern décor, drive-thru service and free Wi-Fi.

To celebrate the arrival of Carl’s Jr. in Bossier City, KMJJ-FM will be onsite on January 31st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving away 300 Mystery Promotional Cards to the first 300 guests in line. All cards will be valued from $1 to $100, and can be used towards any Carl’s Jr. purchase. The restaurant will also honor local military men and women on Saturday, February 4th. Those in uniform or with current ID will receive one free breakfast combo from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

