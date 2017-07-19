Assistant District Attorney Lane Pittard (left) and lawyer Cynthia Carroll-Bridges (right) have Qualified for judge in Bossier/Webster.

Both qualified for District Judge in Bossier and Webster Parishes on the first day of qualifying on Wednesday, July 12.

“I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Bossier and Webster Parishes as your next District Judge. The two Parishes have been a great place to work, worship, and serve for many years” Pittard said in a news release.

“I am honored and excited to officially get the campaign off the ground,” Carroll-Bridges said via a press release. “While our campaign supporters and I have been working for months sharing our campaign platform, Wednesday officially marks the beginning of this race. I look forward to meeting everyone I can, face-to-face, and letting them know why I am running for District Judge.”

Pittard currently serves as First Assistant District Attorney for Bossier and Webster parishes and has held that position for 14 years. He is Certified Public Accountant, a small business owner, and has practiced law for more than 24 years.

Pittard, a native of Minden, is avid outdoorsman and musician. He is a member of the praise band of band at the First United Methodist Church in Bossier City. He and Adelise, his wife of 36 years, live in Benton. They have two sons, Rob who works for a movie production company and Don who works for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Carroll-Bridges, a lifelong Republican and a lawyer who practices in the areas of family law and mediation, serves as a member of both the Bossier Bar Association and the Shreveport Bar Association and previously served as President of the Women’s Section of the Shreveport Bar Association.

“The reason I am running is safety,” Carroll-Bridges said. “Every family in Bossier and Webster deserves a safe place in which to live and work. As District Judge, I will be tough on crime and will prioritize making our community safer for you and your family.”

Carroll-Bridges is also a certified mediator with Effective Mediation Services, handling civil and family law matters. She finds mediation to be very fulfilling because she can bring broken families to the table to work out their issues together amicably.

“I have seen families and children be treated in a courtroom as just a number,” Carroll-Bridges said. “In a Carroll-Bridges courtroom, each family, person, and child will be treated honorably and respectfully.”

The election to fill the vacancy in Division C will be held Oct. 14, 2017, to fill the unexpired term of Jeff Cox who was elected to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal last year.