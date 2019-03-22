Cassidy announces $6M grant to combat opioid epidemic in Louisiana

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., (R-LA) announced today that Louisiana will receive a $6,128,230 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the opioid crisis.

“While we take national action to reduce the supply of illegal opioids, we also must support local action to help those already affected by this crisis,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This grant provides support to the ongoing efforts to help those struggling with addiction in our state.”

This grant is a part of the State Opioid Response grant program, administered by the HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), to increase access to medication-assisted treatment of opioid use disorder, reducing unmet treatment needs, and reducing opioid overdose related deaths.