Cassidy announces constituent assistance events

BATON ROUGE —U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s staff will host constituent assistance events in four north Louisiana parishes Tuesday through Thursday.

Members of Dr. Cassidy’s staff will be available to meet with Louisiana residents seeking help with federal agencies, including obtaining Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits.

GRANT PARISH CONSTITUENT ASSISTANCE EVENT

9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Office of State Representative Terry Brown, 510 Main St. in Colfax.

WINN PARISH CONSTITUENT ASSISTANCE EVENT

11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, at the office of State Senator Gerald Long, 9671 Hwy. 84 in Winnfield.

LASALLE PARISH CONSTITUENT ASSISTANCE EVENT

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the LaSalle Parish Courthouse, 1050 S. Courthouse St. in Jena.

ALLEN PARISH CONSTITUENT ASSISTANCE EVENT

9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, at the office of Mayor Gene Paul, 333 E. 6th Ave. in Oakdale.