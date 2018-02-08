Cassidy, Kennedy applaud advancement of three Louisiana nominees

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), and John Kennedy (R-LA) released the following statements today after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved three Louisiana nominees, Kurt Englehardt to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit, Barry Ashe to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, and Brandon Fremin to be U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana:

“Confirming good, qualified judges and U.S. attorneys who will uphold the Constitution is one of our top priorities in the Senate, and Kurt Englehardt, Barry Ashe and Brandon Fremin fit the bill,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I’m glad their nominations are moving forward and urge the full Senate to approve them without delay so they can begin serving the people of Louisiana and our country.”

“All of these nominees have stellar legal qualifications and will serve Louisiana well. They’ve tackled tough legal cases with great skill and knowledge,” said Sen. Kennedy. “I look forward to congratulating them after the full Senate approves them.”

Cassidy introduced Engelhardt and Ashe during their nomination hearing last month.