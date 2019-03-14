Cassidy Votes in Support of President Trump’s Border Emergency Declaration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), released the following statement today after voting against a resolution that would overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration at America’s southern border.

“The crisis at our southern border is an emergency, and the White House has made a compelling legal case in support of its declaration,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I voted to secure our border, protect American citizens, and stop the flow of illegal immigration, gang members, deadly drugs, and sex trafficking into our country.”

In an op-ed in The Advocate today, Cassidy elaborated on his reasoning, writing in part:

“To evaluate President Donald Trump’s declaration, I considered three key questions regarding the law and the facts on the ground: 1) Does the president have the authority to declare an emergency? 2) Is there an emergency? 3) Can the president reprogram funds for security measures, including physical barriers? …

Each year across America, 60,000 of our fellow citizens die from drug overdoses. In addition to drugs, our law enforcement officers on the southern border are struggling to stop widespread sex trafficking, cartel operations and illegal crossings by unknown foreign nationals. The numbers are astonishing: 2,000 people are apprehended every day at our southern border. Since October, U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended more than 268,000 individuals — a 97 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. Recent headlines in The New York Times and The Washington Post report the border is at a ‘breaking point’ and the ‘crisis’ is real. …

Given the facts, there is no question that the Trump administration’s actions are lawful and constitutional. … My responsibility is to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the security of our country. That is why I am voting in support of President Trump’s action.”

