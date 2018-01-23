Robinson’s Rescue Low Cost Spay/Neuter will be bringing back its annual Best In Sheaux live runway dog show fundraiser for the ninth year in a row during 2018, the Year of the Dog. What better way to celebrate the Year of the Dog than by attending a live runway dog show?

The ninth annual Best In Sheaux fundraiser, sponsored by the Hilton Shreveport, is set to take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 3 at River View Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

At this all-about-dogs event, any dog can be a show dog and you are the judge of the competition. This year 20 local dogs, all different breeds and backgrounds, will walk the runway and compete for the title of Best In Sheaux, which is determined by community votes. In true Louisiana style, at this competition you pay for your votes. Each vote is $5 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to Robinson’s Rescue. Every vote counts and helps this organization get one step closer to reaching their $100,000 fundraising goal.

Robinson’s Rescue uses the funds raised through events like Best In Sheaux to provide free and low-cost spay/neuter services to pets of North Louisiana as well as education on the importance of spay/neuter to local residents. Spay/neuter has proven to be the most effective, humane means of decreasing pet overpopulation and Robinson’s Rescue is visibly decreasing our community’s pet overpopulation through their spay/neuter programs.

Another unique aspect Best In Sheaux is the raffle and silent auction. This year, Robinson’s Rescue will be raffling off six amazing packages, including an In-Home Dining Package that allows the winner to dine at the Hilton’s Market 104 Restaurant once per month for a year. In addition, Best In Sheaux will include a 30-item silent auction with prizes like a Wheelbarrow of Wine and a Beer, Bourbon, and Cigars Party at Fairfield Place Bed and Breakfast. Finally, Best in Sheaux guests can enjoy complimentary Great Raft beer, wine, and our signature Pink Poodle Martinis as well as a cash bar, a catered dinner by Fairfield Bed and Breakfast, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase your ticket, visit http://robinsonsrescue.org/best-insheaux/.

For more information, call (318) 221-0017 ext. 9, email khoward@robinsonsrescue.org, or visit Robinson’s Rescue at 2515 Line Ave. in Shreveport.