CenturyLink Center shows off nearly $10M worth of improvements

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The CenturyLink Center, Bossier’s hub for entertainment, has seen millions of dollars worth of upgrades over the past year.

The frequent host of high profile concerts and live events, has seen nearly $10 million in upgrades. Which it highlighted with a special tour Tuesday, March 26 for media and VIPs.

New center scoreboard. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Funded by the City of Bossier City, customers will enjoy additional comforts including new lighting, bars, new heat and air conditioning, seating, fresh paint in and outside the arena, a newly paved and striped parking lot, the addition of a ribbon board, a new center scoreboard, and audio system as well as behind the scenes enhancements like the never before seen VIP Backstage Bayou.

“We want to remain competitive here in Bossier City. We want to continue attracting big headliner acts,” says General Manager Rebecca Bonnevier. “The City of Bossier City invests in the CenturyLink Center to ensure the arena is competitive and relevant.”

The CenturyLink Center will also soon see a new roof.

VIP Bayou Bar. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“Bids for the roof will be opened next month. It will probably cost around $1 million dollars,” said Bonnevier.

The Bossier City Council approved in August 2017 to borrow up to $10 million for CenturyLink Center upgrades. The borrowed funds are being paid back using revenue from a $3 restoration fee for every ticket sold at the arena.

“We are extremely thankful to the city council for implementing a restoration fee to make these improvements and upgrades possible. With these improvements, our arena can continue hosting large name performers like Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Pink and KISS,” said Bonnevier.

Looking towards future improvements to the facility, Bonnevier would like to install an adult changing table, purchase kitchen equipment, and develop more of a variety of foods for guests.

“What I would like to do is have an adult changing table installed, so if someone is special needs and they need to get changed during an event, they will have somewhere private to do so,” says Bonnevier. “I would also like to invest in kitchen equipment and food for our guests at the concession stands.”

Concessions on the CenturyLink Center concourse level. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

The CenturyLink Center is constantly rated among the top arenas in the United States, and has become an industry leader among arenas its size. In the past few years, CenturyLink Center hosted numerous sold out events including Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Journey, Paul McCartney and Pink.

The stadium has also played host to regional sporting events, graduations, church events and NBA preseason games.

“There are events that we don’t really make money from, but it has a huge economic impact to the area,” said Bonnevier.