Charles Franklin Woolsey III

Bossier City, LA – Memorial services for Charles Franklin Woolsey III, 44, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Josh Copeland officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the funeral home.

Charles was born March 11, 1975 in San Jose, CA and went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the WH Booth 380 Masonic Lodge. He was the owner of Wool-Z Cuts in Bossier City. He was a great father and was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 15 years, Ashley Woolsey; father, Charles Woolsey; mother, Joann Woolsey; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dorris Barret; son, Raymond Alexzander Woolsey; daughters, Tabitha Nicole Woolsey and Aislyn Faith Porter-Woolsey; brother, Matthew Woolsey; sister, Carrie Woolsey-McCormick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Alex Ferguson, Nick Stoflet, Raymond Marrow, Chris Lugo, Michael Bucklew, Stephen Mead, and Maranda Brock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his GoFundMe, https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-cost-for-charles-woolsey

Ashley would like to give a special thanks to all who have stepped up and shown support for her family during this tragic time.