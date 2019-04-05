Home Life Community Childcare Association of Louisiana presents Sen. Barrow Peacock with award

Childcare Association of Louisiana presents Sen. Barrow Peacock with award

195
0
Senator Barrow Peacock accepts the 2018 State Senator Award from the Childcare Association of Louisiana. Pictured from left to right are Alan Young, owner of Southland Park Learning Center in Shreveport, Senator Peacock, and Don Young, owner of Young Years Prep in Shreveport. (Courtesy photo)

The Childcare Association of Louisiana named District 37 Senator Barrow Peacock as a 2018 State Senator of the Year. He accepted his award earlier this week.

Senator Peacock was honored for promoting legislation during the 2018 Regular Session of the Louisiana legislature to lower the cost of childcare. The association also noted his consistent support of early childhood education when selecting him for the award.

The Childcare Association of Louisiana is a professional organization serving the needs of licensed childcare centers and early childhood education across the state. Its mission is to educate, advocate and collaborate to build a premier, proactive early childhood education industry for Louisiana families. District 15 State Senator Regina Barrow was also selected for the award.