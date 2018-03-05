Christ Fit Gym hosting 50-mile run fundraiser

0
244

Christ Fit Gym is offering a unique event to challenge runners of all fitness levels and to raise money for expanding Christ Fit Gym Ministries.

The 50-mile run will start at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at Christ Fit Gym, 1040 Chinaberry Dr. in Bossier City. Runners and walkers are welcome to participate without running the entire 50 miles. There will be a 12-hour time limit on the run.

Sponsorship forms are available at the gym and will be available the day of the race. All donations are tax deductible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR