Christ Fit Gym hosting 50-mile run fundraiser

Christ Fit Gym is offering a unique event to challenge runners of all fitness levels and to raise money for expanding Christ Fit Gym Ministries.

The 50-mile run will start at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at Christ Fit Gym, 1040 Chinaberry Dr. in Bossier City. Runners and walkers are welcome to participate without running the entire 50 miles. There will be a 12-hour time limit on the run.

Sponsorship forms are available at the gym and will be available the day of the race. All donations are tax deductible.