A group of local businesses has come together to spread some holiday cheer with a free outdoor screening of “Elf.”

Foster Orthodontics is hosting Christmas on Airline at 4 p.m. Friday at 3011 Airline Dr. Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram also is sponsoring the event. Rhino Coffee will have hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. Twisted Root Burger Co. will have food available.

Santa Claus will be on hand for photos, courtesy of Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care. It will be a winter wonderland, complete with “snow.” Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities.

“We are always looking for fun ways to engage families in our communities, and we just love watching ‘Elf’ at Christmas time,” said Dr. Ben Foster of Foster Orthodontics. “We can’t wait to share that with our patients, friends, and community.”

“It is important for local businesses to bring culture and value to the communities we conduct business in, and Christmas on Airline is a chance to do just that in Bossier City,” said Matt Snyder of PinPoint Local Marketing.