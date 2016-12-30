Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in the search for a Haughton man who was caught in the act attempting to burglarize a Haughton business Christmas day.

Matthew Barnes, 22, is being sought for attempting to break into Beaty Logging, located in the 7000 block of Highway 80 in Haughton.

Bossier patrol deputies were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 25 to a burglary in process at the site. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the owner, who stated he observed a man he later identified as Matthew Barnes attempting to gain entry into the southeast door of the business. Barnes fled the scene, and deputies conducted a thorough search of the area, including using a K-9 search team, but they were unable to locate Barnes.

Barnes is described as a white male, 5’9”, around 160 pounds and has red/brown hair and brown eyes. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the charge of Attempted Simple Burglary; bond is set at $25,000. Detectives believe he is still in the Haughton or Minden area and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts or this burglary to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip at (318) 424-4100.

Incidentally, just a few hours prior to this incident, Barnes fled from deputies during a domestic violence investigation involving his live-in girlfriend, Brittany Fissell, and a three-year-old son around 11 a.m. Christmas day.

During that investigation at their residence on the 200 block of Lincoln in Haughton, Bossier patrol deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, a smoking pipe and rolling papers at the residence, all in the presence of the young child.

Fissel, 23, who is also pregnant, was taken into custody and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where she faces $16,500 bond. Barnes had fled that scene as well, and Bossier detectives continue their investigation into that matter, too.