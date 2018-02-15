CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital opened its doors today at 8 a.m. The new hospital includes an emergency department, six short-stay inpatient beds, and advanced imaging and diagnostic laboratory services. Outpatient imaging and lab services are also offered at this facility.

CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital is licensed by the state as a hospital and provides 24/7 access to emergency physicians, as well as short-stay inpatient beds for patients who require further monitoring, treatment, diagnostic testing, antibiotic therapy or post-operative care. The location also offers lab services and radiology testing to include X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound and 3D digital mammography.