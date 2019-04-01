CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center hosts free annual skin cancer screening

CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center is hosting its annual skin cancer screening event in partnership with Dermatology & Skin Surgery. This is the 29th consecutive year that the cancer center has hosted the community event.

The early evening screening event offers a chance for people, of all skin tones and ages, to speak with a physician about any areas of concern or to get a full-body skin screening. People considered higher risk for skin cancer – such as those with moles, freckles, fair skin or a family history of skin cancer – are urged to attend.

The free skin screening is scheduled for May 13, 2019, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center, 1453 E. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport. The community is asked to register for the event by calling 1-844-CHRISTUS.

“Work schedules and other day-time commitments can make it difficult for people to find time for this important preventive health screening,” explained Dr. Anne Bryan, dermatologist at Dermatology & Skin Surgery. “By scheduling this screening when it’s most convenient, we hope people will find time to take part. This screening is quick, easy and free! The best way to fight skin cancer is to find it early, and the best way to find it early is having annual skin checks.”

Skin cancer is by far the most common – and the deadliest – cancer in the United States. An estimated 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the annual CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center Skin Cancer Screening event saves lives,” said Dr. Scott Boniol, Medical Director, CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center. “Skin cancer concerns can come with some scary sounding diagnoses like basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma, but we are willing and able to offer support from diagnosis to treatment and long-term follow up. We are truly there to be on our patient’s side to prevent and, when necessary, to fight alongside them, and that’s why we are offering this free screening. So many people don’t take the time to make a doctor’s appointment to ease their mind about a sun spot or mole.”

Finding it early, when it’s small and has not spread, makes skin cancer much easier to treat.

“Skin cancers found and removed early are almost always curable. However, it is crucial that each of us take an active role to prevent skin cancer by protecting our skin outdoors and avoiding unnecessary exposure to UV rays and the sun,” reassured Dr. Donald Posner, dermatologist at Dermatology and Skin Screening. “Protecting yourself from harmful UV rays reduces not only the risk of skin cancer, but also sunburn, premature wrinkles and eye damage. But, if you think that you may be at risk, it is even more important that you visit a dermatologist and get screened.”