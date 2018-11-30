CHRISTUS Physician Group to host a toy drive for the Cara Center

Local CHRISTUS Physician Group practices along with the three Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Centers will host a toy drive for the Cara Center Dec. 3-14.

The community is asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages (newborn through upper teens).

The Cara Center is one of the 17 Children’s Miracle Network Hospital programs at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. The center provides medical examinations for children when abuse, either physical or sexual, or neglect, is suspected. Serving ten parishes in NWLA and in partnership with LSU Health Shreveport, Cara Center provides compassionate medical care and aftercare in the diagnosis, management and prevention of child abuse and neglect.

“CHRISTUS Physician Group is proud to support the Cara Center toy drive,” said Lisa Britt, Vice President of Physician Operations for CHRISTUS Physician Group Shreveport-Bossier. “Our physicians, extenders, and Associates really love to give back during the holidays. The children at the Cara Center have seen the darkest of days, and we hope we can provide some joy to them this Christmas season.”

Each child at the Cara Center receives a toy after the examination. The center is also in need of interactive toys for the waiting area.

“Children who have endured a medical examination because of suspected abuse need a moment to simply be a kid, to have joy and happiness and the ability to be in control of something during a difficult time,” said Amy Heron, Director of CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier.

“Providing an age-appropriate toy to the Cara Center is one small way the Cara Center team helps children during the holiday season. We are grateful for the support and commitment from our community to help children this Christmas.”

Monetary donations can also be made online at www.CHRISTUSFoundation-

ShreveportBossier.org/make-a- difference/donate.

Cara Center Toy Drive Locations in Bossier:

CHRISTUS Primary Care – South Bossier

1701 Jimmie Davis Highway

Bossier City, Louisiana 71112

318-681-1660

Velocity Care – Bossier City

2151 Airline Drive

Bossier City, Louisiana 71111

318-550-2176