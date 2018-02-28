CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is in the top 9 percent of 4,812 U.S. hospitals offering heart care services.

“At CHRISTUS, we offer a unique promise to our community where patient care is inspired by our mission. Our team has worked diligently over the past few years to ensure that CHRISTUS is a top choice for cardiovascular care in our community. We are honored to work alongside expert cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons every day to help our patients receive quality, faith-based care they have come to expect from CHRISTUS,” Isaac Palmer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Chief Executive Officer, said.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System was also named America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery, America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, and America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care for the third year in a row by Women’s Choice Award. Additionally, the health system was named America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety for the second year in row.

“These awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to the Shreveport-Bossier community, and we could not have achieved this exceptional recognition without the support and dedication of each of our Associates,” Palmer said.

Hospitals who receive recognition from Women’s Choice Award must met a strict level of health care criteria, and achieve a high level of patient satisfaction criteria. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier is a part of an elite network of healthcare facilities and corporations across America whom are all committed to empowering women to make smart health care and consumer choices.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year—approximately one woman every minute. What’s often thought of as a “man’s disease” strikes more women than men, and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined.

“With such strong prevalence of heart disease, every woman should know where to find the very best heart care before she ever has an incident,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of The Women’s Choice Award. “We help women by conducting evidence-based research and recognizing the hospitals that could one day save their lives.”

The methodology used to select CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care is unique in that it evaluates:

The number of cardiac/vascular services offered. Recognized hospitals must offer at least six of the following services: Cardiac Catheter Lab, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiac Surgery, Carotid Stenting, Coronary Interventions, Electrophysiology, Vascular Interventions, Vascular Surgery and Coronary Intensive Care (CCU).

30-Day mortality and readmission rates for heart attack and failure

Patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey

Primary research about women’s healthcare preferences

For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/