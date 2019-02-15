Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ premieres at CenturyLink Center

Experience the magic and wonder that celebrates dreams, love and life as Cirque du Soleil presents “Corteo” at the CenturyLink Center from Feb. 14-17.

Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, “Corteo” blends illusion with reality in the heartwarming tale.

First stepping into the arena, the audience will look upon two enormous baroque-style “roll drop” curtains, which will hang nearly 58-feet wide by 40 feet high, as well as four sideways-opening Italian-style curtains.

The curtains’ art was hand painted with watercolors and its design inspired by the Eiffel Tower and classic painters such as Pablo Picasso and Parisian artist Adolphe Willette.

With a cast of 51 international acrobats, musicians, singers and actors, “Corteo” will showcase the jubilant procession of acrobats, hula hoopers, jugglers, marionettes and will feature original music compositions performed live.

Mauro the Dreamer Clown has lived a long life in the circus. The day has come for him to leave his earthly form and follow the angels to the heavens. However, Mauro’s spirit lingers in a dreamlike state as he imagines a joyous funeral in his honor.

The festive parade occurs in a carnival atmosphere where all things are possible. Audiences will witness Mauro’s life as he reflects on tragic moments that tested his strength and fragility, as well as the abundance of humorous memories and sightings of loved ones close to his heart.

What began as a performance troupe of 73 artists has evolved into a company employing nearly 1,400 artists and 4,000 employees worldwide.

“Corteo” premiered in Montreal in 2005 and has since toured to 19 countries with more than 8 million viewers.

Cirque du Soleil produces and presents shows around the world, such as the big top showcase of “Amaluna” in South America,” “The Beatles: Love” resident show in Las Vegas, and “Toruk: The First Flight.”

Their mission remains to be “to invoke the imagination, provoke the sense and evoke the emotions of people around the world.”

To purchase tickets, call (800) 745-3000 or visit centurylinkcenter.com or ticketmaster.com or visit any Ticketmaster outlet of the CenturyLink Center box office.

You can see photos of the show below (all photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)