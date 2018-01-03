The City of Bossier City is planning to demolish one of its public pool facilities.

The Fort Smith pool is set to be demolished along with its pool house, according to an ordinance introduced at a City Council meeting last month. The facility, which is located on Coleman Street near Bossier High School, had been operational until this past summer.

However, the facility is in dire need of repairs. A letter to the City of Bossier from Tim Warren of Progressive Commercial Aquatics said issues at the Fort Smith pool include broken plumbing lines and multiple fractures along the pool shell.

But in order to help rehabilitate the pool, a PVC membrane would have to be installed to make the pool water-tight, and the piping system would have to be completely replaced, Warren wrote.

“Structural integrity of the shell has been compromised with the fracturing that has taken place,” Warren says. “This is probably the biggest concern overall. The shell of the pool is not stable once it has floated. The fracture could allow the pool to ‘twist’ if a flooding event were to occur.”

Total costs to make all the necessary repairs would total as much as $460,000, Warren said. The estimated cost to demolish the pool and pool house is $75,000 and will be taken from 2016 Capital Funds.

The pool has served a great purpose through the years, not only as a public pool, but as a place for senior citizens at the nearby Bossier Council on Aging to take water aerobics during the summer. Tamara Crane, Executive Director of the Bossier Council on Aging, said the city was always a great support of their water aerobics program, opening the pool before public hours and providing lifeguards for their classes.

However, She respects their decision to demolish the facility.

“[Water aerobics] was only for two and a half months out of the year. The rest of our programs are offered all year long,” Crane said. “We do have some seniors who really enjoyed the pool and it was one of the only things they participated in, but they had to make a financial decision that worked best for their money.”

Fortunately, there are ways seniors can get their exercise in with fun indoor activities, like bean bag baseball, line dancing and zumba. Crane hopes the city will some day consider turning the demolished space into something that will benefit the area.

“They have already improved the walking trail here. Maybe there could be an outdoor exercise [area] that not only our seniors could use, but those who are coming down to visit the new East Bank District,” she added.

The city’s remaining public pools are located on Shed Road and at Mike Wood Memorial Park.

