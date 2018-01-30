City Council adopts Festival Plaza region with open container provisions

The Bossier City Council voted 4-2 today to adopt an ordinance establishing the Festival Plaza Region in downtown Bossier City and allowing open containers of alcohol within the district.

The region includes Barksdale Boulevard from Mansfield Street to Minden Street in the recently redeveloped East Bank District.

The open-container provisions include:

Open containers would not be permitted during the hours of 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Possession of alcoholic beverages in any parking area in the region would be prohibited.

Visitors could leave restaurants and establishments with alcohol only in the designated non-glass container, limited to 16 ounces. Each container would bear the name or logo of the establishment from where it was purchased.

The designated containers could be re-used.

It would be unlawful for visitors to bring their own alcohol into the region and dispense from an ice chest, vehicle, recreational vehicle, etc.

Underage drinking would be prohibited.

The open-container provisions of the ordinance are similar to those in an ordinance that was defeated on a 4-2 vote in December. That ordinance extending the open-container area from the East Bank District to Horseshoe Casino, the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets and Margaritaville Resort and Casino.