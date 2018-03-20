City Council advances contribution for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

The Bossier City Council will vote in two weeks to approve an ordinance appropriating $50,000 from the Hotel/Motel Taxes Fund to support the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area in May.

The council also awarded a bid to Boggs and Poole Construction for improvements at CenturyLink Center. The bid of $698,000 is for external storage, cap stones on wells, a new ticket office, new concessions areas and rehabbing the holding kitchen, all locker rooms, and restrooms. The project also will create a new meeting room and paint the concourse.

Council members also got an update from City Engineer Mark Hudson on several road projects in the city, including