Bossier City Council approved an ordinance today that will give all employees a raise of a minimum of $400 a month.

“We had promised them back in 2009 and ’10 when we made the cuts that one day we would deliver,” said Councilman David Montgomery. “And we have, and that day is today. I am very elated that we can pass that along.”

The council voted 6-0 to approve the raises at today’s council meeting.