City Council to consider special permit for open containers in Festival Plaza

The Bossier City Council will discuss an ordinance to require a special events alcohol permit for events in the Festival Plaza Region.

The Council approved allowing open containers in the region last month. But Alcohol and Tobacco Control regulations prohibit patrons from leaving restaurants with alcoholic beverages. The council voted 4-3 today to advance an ordinance to create the special alcohol permit for special events in Festival Plaza.

“We have a district where you can have open containers in at this point, but we don’t have a place you can get an open container,” said Pam Glorioso.

The council defeated an ordinance to allow the city to enter into an agreement with Gumbeaux Event Productions to manage events in the East Bank District and Festival Plaza. Management of special events in the area would include acquiring the Special Events Alcohol Permit, if that ordinances passes on final reading March 6.

The city council also unanimously approved a resolution to commit $250,000 annually for 12 years toward the completion of the I-20/220 interchange into Barksdale Air Force Base. The council, the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments have pledged a total of $18 million to the project.