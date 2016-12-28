In a press release received this evening from City of Bossier City Public Information Officer Mark Natale, all City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Friday, December 30, 2016 and Monday, January 2, 2017 for the New Year’s holiday.

Residential curbside trash collection routes will not be affected and will run as scheduled on Friday and Monday.

The City of Bossier City wishes all residents a Happy New Year and all the best in 2017!