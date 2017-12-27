City of Bossier City administrative offices (including those for City Council and City Court) will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Trash collection on January 1, 2018 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of New Year’s Day will run as follows:

Monday routes will run on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Tuesday routes will run on Wednesday Jan. 3.

Wednesday routes will run on Thursday Jan. 4.

Thursday routes will run on Friday, Jan. 5.

Friday routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 6.