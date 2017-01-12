Home News Local City offices to close for MLK Day NewsLocal City offices to close for MLK Day January 12, 2017 79 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter All city of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for city council and city court, will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday trash collection routes will run as scheduled on MLK Day. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Haughton man sentenced to more than 12 years for methamphetamine distribution United Way NWLA announces program for nonprofit leaders Gov. Edwards reflects on first year in office STAY CONNECTED9,040FansLike2,943FollowersFollow