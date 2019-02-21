College athletics: NSU sprinter Larkins, former Haughton star, named SLC Athlete of the Week

Chris Little, NSU Sports Information

The Northwestern State track and field teams had an athlete voted Southland Conference Athlete of the Week for a fourth straight week Wednesday, as All-American sprinter Micah Larkins took home the weekly award for the male track category for his performance this past Friday at the LSU Twilight meet.



Larkins ran a season-best 6.66 in the 60 meter dash in Baton Rouge, winning the event in the final regular-season meet of the 2019 indoor season. The time moves the senior into the Southland’s top spot and the nation’s 25th place. The Princeton native and former Haughton star was part of the seventh place men’s 4×100 relay team at the Outdoor NCAA Championship this past summer in Eugene, Oregon.



Junior Jasmyn Steels won female field athlete of the week in back-to-back weeks earlier this month after a pair of gold medal finishes in the long jump.

Northwestern State Sports Informaton

Michah Larkins

In that time frame, Steels turned in a personal-best jump of 20-9 ¼ ,which currently ranks seventh in the nation, first in the Southland, and second in the school record book, only 1 ¼ inches behind by four-time All-American Stephanie Sowell in 2004.



Ceaser Stephens claimed male field athlete of the week with his winning triple jump (50-9 ½ ) at the LSU Bayou Bengal meet on Feb. 1. His mark of 51-8 ¼ jumped at the UA Tyson Invitational is currently the 25th best in the country and best in the SLC.



Natashia Jackson was the first NSU athlete to be honored by the conference this season. The junior was voted female track athlete of the week after winning the 400 meter dash at the Pittsburg State Invitational on Jan. 26 with a time of 55.11.



NSU heads to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Southland Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 24 and 25.