After playing preseason No. 5 Cowley College close in three games, the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers return to action Friday with a noon doubleheader against Hill College in Hillsborough, Texas.

Last Friday, the Cavs dropped a doubleheader to Cowley 5-3 and 8-7 at Louisiana Tech. They followed that with a 6-4 loss at BPCC.

BPCC is 3-5 under new head coach Bobby Gilliam.

Dakota Wright, a sophomore from Fort Worth, leads BPCC with a .484 average and 10 RBI, according to stats on bossiercavs.com. Luis Santiago is second in RBI with nine.

Wright went 3-for-5 in the 6-4 loss to Cowley and had five hits in the series. Former Bossier High standout Rodney Bonds had two hits in the Game 3 loss.

Austin Stegall, Stephen Zayas and Santiago had two hits apiece in the 5-3 loss. Zayas and Santiago homered. Kyle Koch went 2-for-3 with a double in the 8-7 loss. Former Haughton standout Sam Wallace had a hit.

