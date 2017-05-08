The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers closed the 2017 season on a high note Sunday, completing a Region XIV sweep of Northeast Texas Community College with a 6-5 victory at BPCC.

The Cavs scored three runs in the ninth for the walk-off victory. Dakota Wright’s two-RBI single tied it. Luis Santiago’s two-out single scored Austin Stegall with the winning run. Willie Ward also had a single in the inning.

Nine Cavs had hits. Stegall doubled twice. Wright went 2-for-4.

BPCC finished its first season under Bobby Gilliam 21-29 overall and 10-20 in Region XIV’s East Zone.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com