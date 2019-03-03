College baseball: BPCC completes series sweep of Northeast Texas CC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept a Region XIV doubleheader against Northeast Texas Community College, 11-0 and 6-2, Saturday at BPCC.

The Cavs (13-1, 3-0) swept the conference-opening three-game series.

Dylan Collins pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks in the six-inning first game.

Gavin Pelletier went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and five RBI. Adrian Minjares had three hits. Kanin Dodge and Ty Dragos went 2-for-3. Bobby Lada smacked a two-RBI double. Hudson LaBorde also had a double.

Minjares went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI in the second game.

Dragos had two hits. Collin Kirsch tripled.

Starter Branon Pope got the win. He gave up five hits and two earned runs in five innings.

Relievers Hunter Shaw, Zane Morehouse and Jake Frederickson didn’t allow a run over the final four innings.

BPCC hosts Henderson State in a noon doubleheader Monday.