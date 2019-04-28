College baseball: BPCC completes series sweep of Paris JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers completed a three-game sweep of Paris Junior College on Saturday in Paris, Texas.

BPCC swept a doubleheader 9-3 and 3-2. The Cavaliers won Game 1 6-5 Thursday at BPCC.

BPCC improved to 29-16 overall and 14-13 in Region XIV.

Kanin Dodge went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the first game Saturday. Hudson LaBorde went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Ty Dragos also had two hits.

Bobby Lada hit a solo home run to give BPCC the 9-3 lead in the sixth.

The Cavs put six on the board in the third. Kyle Jones led off with a single and then BPCC drew four consecutive walks. A sacrifice fly by LaBorde and a two-out double by Dodge made it 8-0.

Former Benton star Will Hine got the win. He allowed eight hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings. Ty O’Neal didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief.

In the second nine-inning game, BPCC broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the seventh. Andrew Mills led off with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Dragos. He scored on a bunt by Caleb Cleveland.

Dragos advanced to second on the bunt and third on an error. He scored on a passed ball.

Five Cavs combined for six hits. Dragos went 2-for-4.

Starter Jose Cabrera Jr. got the win. He allowed three hits and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Casey Todd allowed two hits and struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Zane Morehouse preserved the win in the ninth.