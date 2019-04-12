College baseball: BPCC downs Angelina in Game 1 of series

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Angelina College 5-3 in Game 1 of a three-game Region XIV series Thursday in Lufkin, Texas.

BPCC’s Bobby Lada went 3-for-4 with a double. Hudson LaBorde went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Zachary Lee had two hits. Caleb Cleveland had a double.

Starter Dylan Collins went 7 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one.

Hunter Shaw, who didn’t allow a hit in the final inning, got the save.

LaBorde’s homer came in the top of the third and gave the Cavs a 4-0 lead.

BPCC (24-13, 10-10) and Angelina (22-15, 9-10) are scheduled to complete the series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Monday at BPCC.