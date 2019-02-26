College baseball: BPCC downs No. 2 Tyler JC, improves to 9-1 with win over Kellogg

College baseball: BPCC downs No. 2 Tyler JC, improves to 9-1 with...

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers are off to a 9-1 start that includes a victory over Tyler Junior College, the No. 2 ranked team in the NJCAA Division III preseason poll.

BPCC defeated Tyler 4-1 on Sunday in Tyler, Texas. That avenged the Cavs’ only loss, 15-1, to Tyler on Feb. 20 in Tyler.

The Cavs defeated Kellogg Community College 1-0 on Tuesday at Centenary’s Shehee Stadium.

BPCC started fast against Tyler (13-3) as Hudson LaBorde hit a two-run homer n the first inning.

Dylan Collins was credited with the victory. He allowed one hit and no runs over six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Relievers Hunter Shaw and Jake Frederickson closed out the victory. Frederickson recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Jacob Blatney took the loss. He lasted two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking none.

Layne McLin led BPCC with two hits in two at bats.

Two BPCC pitchers combined on the shutout against Kellogg.

BPCC pitchers had five strikeouts. Casey Todd struck out Nolan Lawrence to finish off the game.

Kyle Jones’ RBI-double in the second inning was the only run BPCC would need.

Garrett Ketelaar had a double for Kellogg in the second inning.

Jose Cabrera Jr. earned the win. He allowed two hits and no runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one. Todd threw two innings in relief, recording the last six outs to earn the save.

Connor Brawley took the loss. He went five and a third innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out two and walking one.

Adrian Minjares went 2-for-2 to lead BPCC at the plate.

Ketelaar led Kellogg with two hits in three at-bats. Kellogg didn’t commit an error in the field.

BPCC and Kellogg face off again at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shehee Stadium. The Cavs begin conference play at Northeast Texas Community College on Thursday.